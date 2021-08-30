St Kitts & Nevis Patriots score third straight win in Hero CPL; St Lucia gets first success

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
St. Kitts & Nevis continued their winning streak with a third straight win in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a six-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors. In the other match of the day, St, Lucia inflicted on defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders, their second defeat.
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a challenging 166/3 helped by a fine 101-run partnership between Mohammed Hafeez (70 in 59 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (52).
Hafeez anchored with his 70 and that allowed Hetmyer to play his natural game. Their 101 runs came from 67 deliveries for the second wicket. But they fell off successive balls in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King scrambled some late runs to give the Amazon Warriors their highest score of the tournament.
Chasing a challenging target, Patriots, led by Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 59 from 34 balls, fired once more with the bat.
Patriots openers Evin Lewis (30) and Devon Thomas (31) laid the foundation for the chase with an opening stand of 69. The introduction of Imran Tahir saw Amazon Warriors get rid of both openers and even the game.
However, Rutherford (58 not out) and Dwayne Bravo (22), forged another match winning partnership of 72 runs to bring the Patriots to the verge of victory. When Bravo was dismissed Patriots still needed 18 runs but Rutherford made light work of the equation with his second 50 of the tournament.
Brief scores:
Guyana Amazon Warriors 166/3 (Hafeez 70, Hetmyer 52; Tahir 2/26, Smith 1/30) lost to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 168/4 (Rutherford 58*, Thomas 31; Van Meekeren 2/23, Allen 1/31) by six wickets
MoM: Sherfane Rutherford (SKN)
The Saint Lucia Kings claimed their first victory of the 2021 Hero CPL with a thrilling win 5-run win over the Trinbago Knight Riders, who in turn lost a second time in three matches.
The Knight Riders, needing g 158 to win fought well thanks to a brilliant 40 from 16 balls from Tim Seifert but the St Lucia Kings claimed a last ball win.
St Lucia put into bat opened well Andre Fletcher (23) and Rahkeem Cornwall (28) putting on 51 for the first wicket. The loss of three wickets for the addition of just four runs pegged back. A partnership of 68 between Roston Chase (30 not out) and Tim David (43 in 22) brought the Kings back into the match with Chase playing the anchor and David being aggressive. Chase and Keemo Paul took the Kings to 157/5.
St Lucia bowlers kept things tight at the start in the PowerPlay with Jeavor Royal particularly impressive with his left arm spin.
In the face of some excellent bowling Lendl Simmons (25) and Colin Munro (40) struggled to kick on with Simmons falling to Paul. At the fall of Simmons wicket, the Knight Riders needed 88 from 43 balls.
When Kieron Pollard fell for 9 from 10 balls it was down to the New Zealand pair of Munro and Tim Seifert (40 not out) to get their side home. Seifert’s brilliant hitting took his team close to a victory, but Wahab Riaz successfully defended 14 runs from the final over.
Saint Lucia Kings 157/5 (David 42, Chase 30*; Wahab 1/17, Chase 1/17) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 152/3 (Munro 40*, Seifert 40*; Hosein 3/27, Rampaul 3/29) by five runs
MoM: Roston Chase (St Lucia KIngs)
