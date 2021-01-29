Star India renews its broadcast rights for Wimbledon

Content creators mean business
Star India on Friday said it is extending the broadcast rights for The Championships, Wimbledon, for the next three years, until 2023, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).
“As a part of the long-standing association between the AELTC and Star India, viewers and fans will get to watch the world’s top tennis players live in action on the grass courts of Wimbledon,” Star India said in a statement. This year, the tennis tournament will get under way from June 28 to July 11, 2021 exclusively in India on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star’s over-the-top platform.
“Wimbledon holds a rich tradition and is the most prestigious tennis event of the year. Star India and the AELTC have been partners in the Indian market for over a decade and we are delighted to extend our association for the next three years. This relationship adds to our Tennis portfolio which already entails the French and the US Open, exclusively available on the Select Portfolio of channels on Star Sports and on Disney+ Hotstar. It helps fortify our position as the premier destination for marquee Tennis and the home of Sports for Indian fans,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India.
The Wimbledon 2019 finale witnessed edge-of-the-seat action showcasing world champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who competed in a five-set contest to decide the Champion for the Gentlemen’s Singles draw.
