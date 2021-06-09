Star Sports ropes in 16 sponsors for the ICC World Test Championship final

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
With live cricket all set to return on TV screens after the disruption faced by IPL due to the pandemic, Star Sports has roped in 16 sponsors and 13 advertisers for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final. The single marquee test match will be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton over five days, starting from June 18.
The key sponsors that have come on board include Byjus, Dream 11, Cars24, Thums Up, Skoda, Google Search, YouTube, Google Voice Assistant, Realme, MRF, Cred, PolicyBazaar, Pharmeasy, PaisaBazaar, Niyo Solutions and Ultratech.
Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice-President, Star Sports, said, “The World Test Championship is the first event of this stature that culminates a two-year-long competition with over 50 Tests played around the World. The interest within advertisers is high as it's the first time in the history of Test Cricket that a country will be crowned as World Test Champions. The response from the advertisers has been extremely encouraging with 16 sponsors and over 30 advertisers on board already.”
He added, “ WTC is the biggest platform for the marketers to leverage and with broadcast across five languages clubbed with the prime time airing of the matches, we are confident of captivating the interest among fans for the marquee final."
Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has also roped in six sponsors and a total of 23 advertisers for the final match. The key sponsors on the broadcaster’s OTT platform include CoinDCX, Xiaomi, Niyo, Numiparis, Cred and Upstox.
With the first three days being the weekend, the marquee test match scheduled to be broadcast from 3 pm to 10.30 pm, is expected to help sponsors grab high eyeballs in the country. The official broadcaster is bullish on garnering high viewership for what is being dubbed as the "Ultimate Test." The match will be telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
