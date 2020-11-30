Tata Sky restricts recording of Live Cricket matches during entire India vs Australia series: Here’s why

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Tata Sky will restrict recording of all Live cricket matches during entire India vs Australia series.
Tata Sky usually allows its users who have purchased the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box (STB) to pause, record and rewind Live TV channels.
However, users on social media had reported that they were unable to record matches on their STBs. Tata Sky in reply to user queries said that it had been asked by the broadcaster of the matches, Sony Pictures Network India to restrict recording of Live matches during the entire series.
“@TataSky I am not able to record, pause or fast forward todays India Australia match on channel 483(Sony six HD). It says not allowed for this event. On contacting helpline they said broadcasters have blocked the recording feature, kindly provide more information,” tweeted a user.
“Hi, we understand your concern. W.e.f. 28-Nov-20, the broadcaster has restricted the rights of recording their Cricket Content during the entire India vs Australia series,” read the reply from Tata Sky.
The DTH service has also sent a message to its subscribers that read, “Dear Subscriber, as per broadcaster mandate, recording of India tour of Australia on all SD and HD versions of Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 3 will be restricted till 19 Jan 2021”, as quoted by a News18 report.
Sony has not yet commented on this, as per reports.
Last week, Sony announced a collaboration with social media major Facebook to bring exclusive video-on-demand content to fans from India Tour of Australia.
According to the joint statement by the companies, cricket enthusiasts will now be able to access match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match on Facebook for the duration of the series. This will be featured on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page.
Subscribers of Sony Liv can also live-stream these matches on the OTT platform.
