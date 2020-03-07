This Women’s Day, Indian women cricket team to play against Australia in T20 World Cup Final

When children can be seen and heard
This women’s day, India is all set to hook onto their television set and watch cricket as the captain of India’s women cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the country in the T20 world cup final. The match will be played between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on March 8, Sunday, that is also the International Women’s Day.
The match is momentous for Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian skipper, as it is her 31st birthday as well.
Kaur’s parents will watch her daughter playing live for the first time. They were also there in Sydney to watch the semifinal against England that got washed-out.
More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the title clash between India and Australia tomorrow, as per media reports.
According to ICC, digital viewing figures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 are unprecedented, making it the most-watched women’s cricket event ever.
Last week, India beat Sri Lanka and was shortlisted to play semi-finals against England. However, the match couldn’t take place due to heavy rain. Kaur mentioned that a week-long interruption in outdoor training may affect India’s performance in the T20 world cup.
The ICC official release quoted Kaur as saying: “We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn't manage to play an important game against England. We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn’t give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team."
She further added that the team didn’t get enough time to rest. She stated: “No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation.”
This is the first time India is appearing in the T20 world cup final. The match will be played against Australia, which is making its sixth consecutive appearance.
