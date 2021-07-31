Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals, to fight for bronze now

PTI Tokyo | Updated on July 31, 2021

Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan celebrates winning the semifinal match against P.V. Sindhu of India on Saturday. REUTERS   -  REUTERS

Sindhu lost in straight sets 18-21, 12-21 to the world’s top player

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.

This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Published on July 31, 2021

Tokyo 2020
Badminton
