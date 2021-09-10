Trinbago Knight Riders join St. Kitts and Nevis in top spot in Hero CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders spun their way to a six wicket victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against Barbados Royals. This was Trinbago’s fifth win in this year’s CPL and moved them to a share of the top place in the league table.

The Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field. The decision served them well as the Barbados Royals were kept inside 100 runs. Opener Kyle Mayers (24) was the only batsman who managed anything sizeable against a lethal Knight Riders bowling attack.

Mayers scored a fluent 24 runs off 12 balls and that was the highest score of the innings as Knight Riders’ spinners Kharry Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine combined to take seven of the nine wickets that fell, including that of key batsmen Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder and Azam Khan.

When it came to chasing, Knight Riders lost two early wickets in the PowerPlay. However Colin Munro anchored the innings and took them to victory.

Munro, Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert carefully accrued runs, and despite losing four wickets, it ended up being a comfortable win for the Knight Riders due to the efforts of Munro’s 41 not out.

Barbados Royals 93/9 (Mayers 24, Azam Khan 17, Joshua Bishop 17; Pierre 3/16, Seales 2/12) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 99/4 (Munro 41*, Bravo 19; Amir 2/19, Bishop 2/20) by six wickets.

MoM: Khary Pierre (TKR)

Jamaica Tallawahs keep chances alive

The Jamaica Tallawahs defeated the Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs at Warner Park, St Kitts to keep their chances of a play-off berth alive, even as all six teams still have a mathematical chance to reach the latter stages.

The St Lucia Kings remain in third place in the table with all teams having two more group matches left to play.

The Tallawahs got off to a lightning start courtesy an aggressive 56 in 24 balls from Kennar Lewis. Lewis was supported by Shamarh Brooks (34) as the Tallawahs reached 78/1 off their PowerPlay overs.

Despite wickets falling Tallawahs managed to maintain a fast scoring rate with contributions from the middle order. Imad Wasim pushed the Tallawahs past 200 with a 10-ball innings worth 27 runs including three consecutive sixes in the 20th over.

The Kings chase started as fast with Andre Fletcher (30) and Mark Deyal (33) as they reached 79/1 off their first six overs. Roston Chase (30) and Deyal put on 66 in just 32 balls but both fell in the space of two balls to Carlos Brathwaite to bring the Tallawahs back into the match.

Tallawahs squeezed the Kings in the middle overs with Brathwaite keeping things tight. Tallawahs took two wickets in two balls twice more as the Kings chase faded and the Tallawahs emerged victorious.

Jamaica Tallawahs 211 all out (Lewis 56, Brooks 34; Royal 3/37, Royal 3/53) beat Saint Lucia Kings 156 all out (Deyal 33, Chase 30; Imad 3/34, Brathwaite 2/13) by 55 runs

MoM: Kennar Lewis (Jamaica)