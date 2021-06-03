Tvesa Malik endures disappointing start

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Tvesa Malik endured a disappointing start in the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open on Thursday. The Indian, who had finished a creditable T-10 last week in Italy, shot 4-over 75.
This week the players are starting from the 15th and sixth, as those are the holes close to the clubhouse for them to come back and go around. Tvesa teed off from the 15th and started with a bogey on Par-5 15th but quickly made up with a birdie on the Par-4 17th.
She dropped shots on the second, fifth and seventh, but made amends with birdies on the eighth and ninth. Three pars followed, before she dropped another bogey on Par-4 13th and a double on Par-3 14th, which was her closing hole.
Defending champion Annabel Dimmock got her defence to a superb start with a round of 4-under 67 and she led by a shot over German Olivia Cowan (68).
A big group of players, including last week’s winner, amateur Lucie Malchirand, and Ann-Lise Caudal of France, besides Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Scot Kylie Henry and Slovenian Pia Babnik finished at 2-under 69.
Rahil Gangjee had a disappointing start in the first round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills with a card of 2-over 74 that put him in danger of missing the cut. The Indian needs a stronger round on the second day to make sure he gets action over the weekend.
Gangjee had two birdies against four bogeys and left a lot of putts out there. Though he did not have any three-putts, he missed a few makeable birdie putts after managing barely half the drives into the fairways.
Yoshitaka Takeya finished as solo leader with 65 that included a stunning 28 on his back nine. Shishido Hills is known to be tougher on the inward nine holes, but Yoshitaka overcame that with seven birdies in nine holes.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...