Tvesa Malik endures disappointing start

Tvesa Malik endured a disappointing start in the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open on Thursday. The Indian, who had finished a creditable T-10 last week in Italy, shot 4-over 75.

This week the players are starting from the 15th and sixth, as those are the holes close to the clubhouse for them to come back and go around. Tvesa teed off from the 15th and started with a bogey on Par-5 15th but quickly made up with a birdie on the Par-4 17th.

She dropped shots on the second, fifth and seventh, but made amends with birdies on the eighth and ninth. Three pars followed, before she dropped another bogey on Par-4 13th and a double on Par-3 14th, which was her closing hole.

Defending champion Annabel Dimmock got her defence to a superb start with a round of 4-under 67 and she led by a shot over German Olivia Cowan (68).

A big group of players, including last week’s winner, amateur Lucie Malchirand, and Ann-Lise Caudal of France, besides Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Scot Kylie Henry and Slovenian Pia Babnik finished at 2-under 69.

Modest start for Gangjee in Japan

Rahil Gangjee had a disappointing start in the first round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills with a card of 2-over 74 that put him in danger of missing the cut. The Indian needs a stronger round on the second day to make sure he gets action over the weekend.

Gangjee had two birdies against four bogeys and left a lot of putts out there. Though he did not have any three-putts, he missed a few makeable birdie putts after managing barely half the drives into the fairways.

Yoshitaka Takeya finished as solo leader with 65 that included a stunning 28 on his back nine. Shishido Hills is known to be tougher on the inward nine holes, but Yoshitaka overcame that with seven birdies in nine holes.