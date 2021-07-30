Tvesa top among Indian women, Ajeetesh best among men at World Invitational

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Tvesa Malik finished strongly on her second nine to card 2-under 71 at the Par-73 ISPS HANDA World Invitational on the Ladies European Tour. Tvesa, who started from the 10th and was even par for the first nine, was 2-under with three birdies and one bogey on the back nine for a total of 73 at the challenging Galgorm Castle Golf Club course.
Diksha Dagar, who just got the news of an Olympic spot, did not have a great start as she played 5-over 77 at the Massereene course, the second course which is being used this week.
The women's tournament is running concurrent to the men's in the innovative tri-sanctioned event with players from the European Tour (men), Ladies PGA and Ladies European Tour. The tournament is being played on two courses, the Galgorm and Massereene courses with different pars for men and women.
The leader among women is Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh who fired a bogey-free round of 66 to be in a tie at the top of the leaderboard after the first day. Sharing the lead with her are American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korean Chella Choi. One stroke behind in fourth place is American Emma Talley (67).
Among men, India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu (68) had a good start on the back nine of the Massereene course, which for men was played at Par-70. He was 4-under for back nine and 2-over for front nine. At 2-under he was T-23 among men. Shubhankar Sharma at even par 70 was T-56 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was T-96.
England’s Jordan Smith leads by two strokes among men, after posting a score of eight-under-par 62 at Par-70 on the Massereene course on the first day. Smith enjoyed a stunning back nine as seven birdies. He is two clear of Matthias Schmid from Germany.
Japan's Masahiro Kawamura was a shot further back on five under par after an opening 65, while Nacho Elvira, winner of last week's Cazoo Open, was one of six players in a share of fifth spot.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...