Tvesa wages strong battle to equal career-best finish at 6th in France

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Tvesa Malik waged a heroic battle but fell short right at the end at the Jabra Ladies Open at Evian-Les-Bains, France,
Yet Tvesa came out with a second Top-10 in as many weeks as she continued to knock on the door of that maiden win on the Ladies European Tour.
Tvesa, who began the week with a. modest 75, soared up the leaderboard with a 4-under 67 on the second day and closed with 1-under 70 on the final day for a total of 1-under 212 late on Saturday.
Tvesa also equalled her career-best finish on the Ladies European Tour with a Tied-6th place, the same as she did at home in Hero Women’s. Indian Open in 2019.
Tvesa was tied with five other players at Tied-6th and they included Austrian Christine Wolf (67), Scot Alison Muirhead (68), French golfer Anne.-Lise Caudal (69), Dane Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke (69) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (74).
Slovenian Pia Babnik, just 17 years of age, notched up her maiden win as she held her nerve in the crucial stages. She closed the final with a birdie-birdie finish for a 70 and set a clubhouse target after starting in the second last group. Babnik set the clubhouse target of 4-under 212 and defending champion Annabel Dimmock produced a birdie on 18th to force a. play-off, which Babnik won and is now likely to get a Tokyo Olympic berth.
What undid Tvesa’s fine challenge was her scoring on the Par-5s. She dropped as many as four bogeys on them over three days. She bogeyed two Par-5s on day one, one on second day and two more on the third and final day. In comparison she had just three birdies on the Par-5s. That cost her heavily.
Sanna Nuutinen of Finland shot 70 as did Felicity Johnson (70) for tied third, while other contenders Olivia Cowan, a co-leader after 36 holes, and Thai youngster Atthaya Thitikul also finished in the tie for third.
Tvesa had to come up with a strong second round to make the cut which she with the day’s best score of 4-under 67 and went up to T-10 after being T-52 on first day.
On the final day, Tvesa birdied fifth, 11th, 16th and 17th. She, however, dropped shots on 10th, 15th and 16th.
Tvesa, who briefly held the lead last week on the final day, was tied second for a brief period this week when she was one shot behind Babnik and Dimmock. But the bogey on 18th saw her drop sharply and she ended Tied-6th.
Earlier Dimmock’s challenge hit a roadblock with bogeys on 13th and 14th and she shot 72.
The win is also likely to get Babnik a Tokyo Olympic berth, while Tvesa hovers around the cut line, which will be decided in the final week this month.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...