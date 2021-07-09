UpGame, the Indian touch to Davis and Herbert’s victories on US and European Tours

: There were no Indian winners on the global circuit, but at least two of the winners, had some strong support from a gadget developed by an Indian founder.

Cam Davis at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour, the world’s strongest Tour, and Lucas Herbert, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour, used the Indian app UpGame, which is increasingly being used by well-known golfers across the world.

The performance-enhancement app developed in India, had its biggest success on a single day with Davis and Herbert’s successes.

Even before the celebrations finished following Australian Herbert’s sensational wire-to-wire win at the Irish Open, fellow Aussie Davis outlasted a three-man play-off to triumph at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour.

UpGame is a statistics-based game improvement system where a player is able to track his/her performance on the course, in practice, and connect with coaches.

“It was the most satisfying day for us since we launched UpGame in 2018. It’s been a very intense journey for us, especially navigating through the challenges of the pandemic, but days like this just shows us our team’s focus and resilience are paying off” said Sameer Sawhney, founder and CEO of UpGame.

“Along with Tom Boys, who is also our Lead Analyst and Product Head, the team has kept its head down and plugged away at creating a better product. We have taken a lot of feedback from top professionals who use our products, elite amateurs, and even regular club golfers, and integrated it to make UpGame a must-have for any golfer who wants to become better.”

Speaking after his Irish Open win, Herbert said: “UpGame is such good value for money for me. Playing every week out there, it gives me such good indications of where the trends are in my game. It is so in-depth in its analysis and so relevant to how we are playing the golf courses.

“It can be a great feedback for the caddie even. If it looks like I am missing a lot on the short side, he can come back and say we can get more conservative with the targets around the greens.

UpGame is available in two versions – Basic and Pro – on both iOS and Android. It has been built to make data collection easy, quick and visual.

In the Pro version, it collects some unique Moneyball-style metrics including dispersions against targets and target lines, as well as quantification of end results into easy, medium or hard categories.

The app has been powering some of the hottest players in the game such as England’s Matt Wallace and Marcus Armitage, and the sensational South African duo Garrick Higgo and Wilco Nienaber. Boys personally works with Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day, Wallace, Charl Schwartzel and others.