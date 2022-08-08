hamburger

Sports

Uzbekistan will host the Chess Olympiad 2026

BL Chennai Bureau | August 8 | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

Their young team is currently the leader of the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Uzbekistan will host the Chess Olympiad 2026, the International Chess Federation (FIDE), announced in a tweet. Their young team is currently the leader of the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Chennai. They are playing against India B on Monday.

Published on August 08, 2022
Chess
sport
Tamil Nadu
Uzbekistan
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you