Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup final updates: Australia score 184/4 in 20 overs

PTI Melbourne | Updated on March 08, 2020 Published on March 08, 2020

Australian Team captain Meg Lanning and Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the trophy of the Women's T20 World Cup final   -  Twitter via @T20WorldCup

After 16 overs, Australia scored 154/1 with 12 runs going off the over.

After 13 overs, Australia's score read 123/1 with Beth Mooney at 41 and Captain Meg Lanning at 5 runs.

Alyssa Healy departed with the score reading 115/1 in 11.4 overs. Healy scored 75 runs off 39 balls.  Healy was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy bowled by Yadav.

After 11 overs, Australia was 114/0 with 24 runs going off Shikha Pandey's bowling and Healy heaving three massive sixes towards the middle of the last over.

After 10 overs, Australia's score read 91 with  opener Alyssa Healy scoring 57 and  Beth Mooney scoring 32 runs.

At the 8th over mark, Australia were 70/0 with opener Alyssa Healy scoring 48 runs off 28 balls.

After 7 overs, Australia's score read 54/0.

After six overs, Australia was 49/0 with openers Alyssa Healy contributing 30 runs and Beth Mooney -19 runs.

Earlier updates

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG here on Sunday.

Also Read
This Women’s Day, Indian women cricket team to play against Australia in T20 World Cup Final

Both India and Australia have fielded unchanged squads.

India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition.

However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy.

The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all important game.

Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.

Teams:
  • India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
  • Australia Women: Meg Lanning(captain), Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.

Published on March 08, 2020
Indian Cricket Team
cricket
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nerves, habitual winners Australia stand between India and elusive ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy