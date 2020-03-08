Women’s T20 World Cup final updates: Australia score 184/4 in 20 overs

After 16 overs, Australia scored 154/1 with 12 runs going off the over.

After 13 overs, Australia's score read 123/1 with Beth Mooney at 41 and Captain Meg Lanning at 5 runs.

Alyssa Healy departed with the score reading 115/1 in 11.4 overs. Healy scored 75 runs off 39 balls. Healy was caught by Veda Krishnamurthy bowled by Yadav.

After 11 overs, Australia was 114/0 with 24 runs going off Shikha Pandey's bowling and Healy heaving three massive sixes towards the middle of the last over.

After 10 overs, Australia's score read 91 with opener Alyssa Healy scoring 57 and Beth Mooney scoring 32 runs.

At the 8th over mark, Australia were 70/0 with opener Alyssa Healy scoring 48 runs off 28 balls.

After 7 overs, Australia's score read 54/0.

After six overs, Australia was 49/0 with openers Alyssa Healy contributing 30 runs and Beth Mooney -19 runs.

Earlier updates

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG here on Sunday.

Both India and Australia have fielded unchanged squads.

India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener.

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India’s spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team’s success so far in the competition.

However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy.

The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all important game.

Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.