The Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, established by PNC Menon and Sobha Menon, manages various philanthropic endeavors, including SOBHA Ltd’s CSR initiatives, which has taken significant steps towards providing secure and safe housing to rural communities in need. They plan to give away 1,000 homes in Palakkad.

This initiative of Sobha Community Home Project – ‘Griha Sobha 2024’, provides free housing benefits to 220 women-led underprivileged families in Palakkad district, aiming to address the pressing issue of inadequate housing experienced by underprivileged families in India.

During the recent inauguration event, the Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust celebrated the completion of Griha Sobha 2024, an initiative that involved handing over its first set of 100 homes at no cost to the beneficiaries. Additionally, foundation stone laying was done for another 120 homes of the 1,000 homes to women from resource-limited families.

Of these 120 homes where foundation stone laying was done, 13 landless families have been provided with five cents of land each, upon which their homes will be constructed.

The event, held on March 9th, was attended by Sobha Menon, Trustee Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Limited, amongst others.

