The stalemate over agitating junior doctors returning to work in West Bengal continued as the doctors rejected the State government’s offer of “a fruitful dialogue” on Wednesday, alleging that the government was imposing preconditions.

The Mamata Banerjee-led State government also accused the protesting junior doctors of avoiding the discussion by putting “too many” preconditions.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday exhorted junior doctors of the government hospitals and associated medical colleges to return to work by 5 pm Tuesday, failing which the State government could initiate action against them.

Amid the continuing protests, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday appealed to the doctors to join a “fruitful dialogue” at 6 p.m. at the State Secretariat.

“We value your openness to dialogue, as constructive discussions are essential for addressing concerns and working together to improve our healthcare infrastructure. Through such engagement, we can create a safer, more secure environment for everyone in our institutions,” Pant wrote in his letter to the junior doctors.

‘Meeting in the presence of the CM’

The doctors insisted that the discussion be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They also demanded a live broadcast of the meeting.

“There are several points that need to be discussed before we decide whether to accept the invitation to Nabanna (State Secretariat) or not,” one of the agitating doctors said.

A member of the junior doctors’ forum said they wanted the discussion to be held in the presence of the Chief Minister. “We want at least 30 representatives as this movement is spread across various medical colleges and hospitals,” he said.

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya urged the junior doctors to come for discussions with the government without applying any conditions. “You will have to come for discussions with an open mind. Given the conditions set for the talks, a question that automatically arises is whether there is politics behind the move,” Bhattacharya said.

Cease-work to stay till demands are met

The protesting doctors on Tuesday rejected Mamata Banerjee’s invitation for talks to resolve the month-long impasse. The junior doctors stated that they would continue with their ‘cease work’ till their demands, including justice for RG Kar hospital rape and murder case victim, resignation of Kolkata Police chief and safe environment at workplaces, are fulfilled. They also demanded resignation of State Health Secretary, Director of Health Education and Director of Health Services, and staged a sit-in protest in front of the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’, the headquarters of the State health department.

The body of the on-duty junior doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, with protesters from various walks of life taking out rallies, seeking justice for the deceased medico.