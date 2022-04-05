Stalin lays foundation stone for footwear facility in Villupuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Cheyyar SEZ Developers Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd, in Villupuram district, to manufacture footwear products. In the first phase of construction, ₹500 crore will be spent on the factory inside SIPCOT Industrial Park complex in Belakuppam.

The Belakuppam park has been provided with 634.42 acres of land, said a press release. In the first phase, Cheyyar SEZ Developers Pvt. Ltd has been allotted 167.41 acres of land for setting up the factory, which will provide jobs to 6,000 persons from the region, the release added.