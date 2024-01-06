According to the information provided by Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save to the State Legislature, the government had planned about 20 lakh housing units for about 40 lakh people in Mumbai slums. However, about 2 - 2.5 lakh houses have been constructed and 219 construction proposals are stuck into various administrative and legal tangles. Out these 22 proposals have been challenged in the court. About 166 slum rehabilitation schemes are pending because the developers expressing their inability to carry out construction due to unavailability of funds.

There are other 517 schemes under the SRA which have been approved by no further steps have been taken for execution. According to SRA 50 per cent of Mumbai residents spread over around 2397 slum clusters live in unhygienic, deplorable, unsafe huts or shanties called slums. These slums have come up on private lands, stale government lands, municipal corporation lands, central government lands and housing board lands.

Dharavi project stuck

Meanwhile Adani Realty, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, clinched the bid with a staggering offer of ₹5,069 crore for the comprehensive overhaul of Dharavi. However, the entrance of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has added a new layer of opposition to the project.

Political analysts deem Sena’s move as a desperate bid to reclaim control over Mumbai’s real estate sector, strategically timed ahead of the Mumbai Municipal elections. Experts assert that this opposition also serves the dual purpose of solidifying Uddhav’s standing within the 26-party INDIA combine, particularly in alliance with the Congress party.