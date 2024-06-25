The Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department of the Tamil Nadu government has unveiled a series of initiatives, including a new eco-tourism project, a native species seed vault, and the preparation of a trekking atlas.

State Minister of Forest M Mathiventhan, presenting the Policy Note for 2024-25 in the Assembly, disclosed plans for community-based ecotourism on Rameswaram Island. This project, estimated at ₹15 crore, will be implemented through community-based organisations under the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust in Ramanathapuram District.

Additionally, a native species seed vault with cryogenic facilities will be established at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy in Coimbatore, costing ₹10 crore. A dark sky park, intended to reduce light pollution and promote stargazing, will be set up at Kolli Hills in Namakkal at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The government plans to create a Trekking Atlas featuring 40 routes across Tamil Nadu, with basic infrastructure developments on all identified routes, budgeted at ₹4 crore. Other initiatives include a crocodile conservation Centre at Anaikarai in the Kumbakonam range of Thanjavur Division, costing ₹2.5 crore, and the protection of sea turtles in coastal areas with the help of turtle guardians, costing ₹1 crore.

Orchidariums at Gudalur and Anaimalai Tiger Reserves will be upgraded at a cost of ₹3 crore. The State will soon notify the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024, along with the Tamil Nadu State Forest Policy 2024.

Furthermore, the State plans to constitute the Dr AJT Johnsingh Wildlife Conservation Award, which will include a citation and prize money of ₹25 lakh.