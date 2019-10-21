Strategy consulting, sales, marketing firms increase share in IIM-Bangalore’s summer placements

Strategy consulting, sales and marketing companies increased their share in Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s (IIM-B) Summer Placements. Finance roles also got good offers. In all the 437 eligible two-year MBA students of IIM-Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over a hundred companies making 446 offers during October 15-18.

Roles offered included business analytics, consulting, e-commerce, finance, general management, IT/product management, operations, retail and sales and marketing.

“The entire process of summer placements was completed in record time due to process improvements in resume verification and effective management of pre-placement talks and interview schedules by the Student Placement Committee and the Career Development Services office,” said Prof U Dinesh Kumar, Chair of Career Development Services, IIM-B.

“There is an increase in international offers made by many regular and new recruiters this year. The intake in technology and product management domain has gone up as compared to previous years,” said Newton Bishoyi, Student Placement Representative, IIM-Bangalore.

Most sought-after domain

There were 127 offers made in the sought-after domain of consulting from Bain & Company (19), Accenture Strategy (18), Boston Consulting Group (13), AT Kearney (12), McKinsey & Company (11), Nomura Consulting (6), Strategy& (6), Alvarez & Marsal (5), Deloitte USI (5), KPMG (5), Roland Berger (5), Auctus Advisors (4), Miebach Consulting (4), PwC India (4), IBM Consulting (3), Synergy Consulting (3), L.E.K. Consulting (2), Cognizant (1) and Ernst & Young (1).

There were 72 offers made in the equally sought after domain of finance, banking and investments, including Goldman Sachs (13), Avendus Capital (7), Citibank (5), JP Morgan (5), Bajaj Finserv (4), Hindustan Unilever Finance (4), Barclays (3), Deutsche Bank (3), Union Bank of Switzerland (3), ANZ (2), Arpwood Capital (2), Axis Group (2), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (2), Blackstone (2), Bank of New York Mellon (2), Brookfield Asset Management (2), Deutsche Bank FICST (2), Reliance Treasury (2), Société Générale (2), True North (2), Gaja Capital (1), Kristal.AI (1) and Procter & Gamble Finance (1).

The e-commerce sector remained a popular option with 33 offers led by Amazon (24), Cloudtail (3), Flipkart (2), OLX (2), Paypal (1) and Prione (1).

There were plenty of marketing and sales domain offers (79 offers), including AB InBev (7), Vodafone Idea Limited (7), Bajaj Auto (5), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (5), Mondelez (5), Procter & Gamble (5), Coca Cola (4), Kimberly Clark (4), Colgate Palmolive (3), Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (3), Hindustan Unilever (3), Johnson & Johnson (3), Nestlé (3), Puma (3), Samsung (3), Asian Paints (2), ITC (2), L'Oréal (2), Pidilite (2), Saint-Gobain (2), Wipro Consumer Care (2), Boehringer Ingelheim (1), Dabur (1), Lenovo (1), Primes and Zooms (1).

As many as 40 Leadership Track or General Management Track offers were made by international business groups and Indian business conglomerates including Tata Administrative Services (5), Aditya Birla Group (4), CK Birla Group (4), Vedanta (4), JSW (3), Reliance Industries Limited (3), Samsung R&D (3), Capgemini (2), Mahindra & Mahindra (2), RPG Group (2), Star India (2), Tata Sky (2), Adani (1), Halma (1), Renew Power (1) and Stryker (1).

In addition, there were 58 offers in the broad domain of information technology and product management from Microsoft (10), Sprinklr (7), Honeywell (6), Byju’s (5), Oyo Rooms (5), Adobe (3), Ola (3), Servify (3), VMware (3), Marico (2), ACT Fibernet (1), AppDynamics (1), Dunzo (1), Experion Developers (1), Grofers (1), Hexaware (1), Intel (1), Procter & Gamble (1), Royal Bank of Scotland (1), RPG (1) and Samsung R&D (1).

There were 11 offers made in the analytics from American Express (4), UnitedHealth Group (3), and others (4). There were 16 offers made in the operations sector from Uber (5), Airtel (4), BIAL (3), Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (2), Marico (1) and Royal Bank of Scotland (1).

There were 10 offers made in the retail sector from Alshaya (7) and Apparel Group (3).