Sumeet Facilities Ltd India, in consortium with Grupo SSGMatrix from Spain and previous service operator BVG India, is set to launch the new ‘Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services’ (MEMS) 108 Ambulance Project. This ambitious 10-year initiative aims to revolutionise emergency medical services in the state with advanced technology and global standards.

The project will introduce an operational model that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency medical services, marking a significant reform in Maharashtra’s healthcare sector. Unlike current ambulance services in India, which primarily function as Patient Transportation Services (PTS), the new MEMS-108 project is designed to save lives by utilising specialised medical equipment during the critical golden hour of a patient’s emergency.

Under the State National Health Mission, the project aims to provide pre-hospital health emergency services to patients in both critical and non-critical conditions. Life support ambulances will be equipped to stabilise patients and facilitate prompt transportation to nearby hospitals, addressing emergencies such as road accidents, critical diseases, and natural calamities.

For the first time in India, the project will be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model. The service provider will contribute 51 per cent of the capital expenditure, while the government will cover the remaining 49 per cent. The MEMS-108 project will integrate advanced medical technology, data analytics, and high-tech communication systems to redefine emergency medical care. A modern Emergency Response Center (ERC), based on NG911 standards and staffed with a specialised team of doctors, will ensure 24/7 medical support with faster response times across urban, rural, and tribal areas throughout the state.

Additionally, a robust Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign will raise awareness about these free emergency services provided by the government. The project is expected to create over 14,000 jobs in both the skilled and semi-skilled categories, generating significant employment opportunities.