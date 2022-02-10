Sun TV reports consolidated net profit of ₹471 crore for third quarter

Sun TV Network on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹471 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, slightly higher than ₹445 crore posted during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, grew 7 per cent to ₹1,060 crore (from ₹994 crore) during the December 2021 quarter.

On a standalone basis, overall revenues went up by 6.25 per cent to ₹1,033 crore (from ₹972.34 crore a year ago) while revenues (excluding IPL) stood at ₹975.16 crore (against ₹763.27 crore).

EBITDA grew 20.18 per cent to ₹721.87 crore (₹600.68 crore). Earnings per share for the 2021 quarter grew by 3.52 per cent to ₹11.61 from ₹11.21 during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The board of directors of the company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share (50 per cent) on a face value ₹5 per share.