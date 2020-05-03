Supreme Court: CJI directs officers in ranks of deputy registrar and above to attend office from May 4

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde has directed that Supreme Court officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above or their equivalent in the registry shall attend office from May 4.
The apex court had restricted its functioning since March 23, days before the nationwide lockdown started from March 25, and is currently hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing.
An office order, issued on Sunday by the top court’s Secretary-General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said the remaining staff members shall continue to work from home in keeping with the terms and conditions notified earlier.
“In partial modification of orders referred above, the Chief Justice of India is pleased to direct that officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above, or their equivalent, in the registry shall attend office with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020,” it said.
“The remaining staff shall continue to work from home on such terms and conditions as notified earlier, by the orders under reference, however concerned registrar(s) may direct any other subordinate officer/ staff to attend office to meet any urgent requirement(s) and, on such direction, such officer and/or staff shall report for duty at office on the date and time so directed,” it said.
The office order said all officers and staff, while commuting to and from office and also while at work, will follow all precautions and guidelines issued by the government and the apex court registry from time to time towards preventing the spread of Covid-19, like practising social distancing and wearing face masks.
