Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict

PTI | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

A file photo of a Rafale jet   -  AP

The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas seeking review of its clean chit to Centre in Rafale deal. "We don’t feel necessary to order FIR or roving inquiry into Rafale deal case," it said.

It also closed a contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks relating to Rafale deal. It however, he should be careful in future

On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

