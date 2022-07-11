Suresh Raman elected as President of Madras Management Association for 2022-23

The Madras Management Association (MMA) announced that its managing committee has unanimously elected Suresh Raman, VP & Head, Chennai, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as the President of the association for the year 2022-23.

An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, Raman has over 30 years of experience in management consulting services and Information Technology industry. He has held diverse leadership roles across Sales, Delivery and Operations in multiple geographies, including, Regional Director & Head for Central Europe.

In his current role as Vice President and Regional Head TCS, Chennai, Raman manages the IT behemoth’s largest delivery centre, with over 70,000 associates. Raman also holds key honorary positions and is a member of core committees in several industry bodies.

Other Office bearers

K Mahalingam, Partner/Director, TSM Group of Companies, has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of the Association while CAMS Founder and Director of ACSYS Investments Ltd, V Shankar as the Vice President.

Other elected office bearers for 2022-23 include MP Suryaprakas, Executive Director, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt Ltd, who was elected as Hon. Secretary and George Rajkumar, Country President, Grundfos Pumps India Ltd as MMA’s Hon. Treasurer.