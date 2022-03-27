Surpassing $400 bn exports signifies India’s potential, capability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded India’s growth potential as the country achieved its export target of $400 billion in this financial year. The Prime Minister noted that India’s strength is its MEME sector, the farmers, engineers, weavers, among others.

Speaking at the 87th edition of the monthly radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat, Modi noted that ‘Vocal for local’ has aided in India popularising its products on the global arena.

“It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

He further said, “When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let’s make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further.”

India is blessed with many cultures, languages and foods. Diversity is something that unites us, Modi noted adding that the country is taking massive steps towards economic progress. India is now thinking big and working to realise that vision.

New products from India being exported to new destinations, ‘Made in India’ products are now more visible abroad, Modi said, adding, “I applaud our farmers, youngsters, MSMEs. Earlier it was believed only big people could sell products to the government but the GeM Portal has changed this, illustrating the spirit of a New India”.

Entrepreneurs praised

Applauding the efforts of the entrepreneurs that they are taking new products from all corners of the country to foreign shores, the Prime Minister cited leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli.

“Now, you will also find the world famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai, too, and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer countries,” he added.

India’s goods exports crossed the $400 billion target set for fiscal year 2021-22, (from March 23) nine days ahead of schedule, touching a new peak, propelled by sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, farm products, petroleum products, textiles and chemicals.