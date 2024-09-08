A man, who recently travelled from another country experiencing Mpox (earlier known as monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspected case of the disease in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Stressing that there is no cause for concern, the Ministry said that the patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable. Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox, it added.

“The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country,” the Ministry said in the statement. Further, it said that India is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

