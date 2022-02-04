Suzuki opens innovation centre at IIT-H

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad), in association with the Japanese automobiles major, has set up a Suzuki Innovation Centre.

“The centre will address broad challenges in the mobility space, besides supporting skill development. It will also facilitate exchange of human resources between India and Japan,” an IIT-H official said.

The three-year agreement between the two entities will facilitate interaction between industry, academia and startups to foster innovation.

“The institute will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges in the mobility space,” B S Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.

The centre is expected to kick off activities in the second quarter of the year.