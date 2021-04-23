SWAMITVA: PM Modi to launch e-property cards distribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards, a property validation solution, under the SWAMITVA scheme coinciding with the National Panchayati Raj Day.

As many as 4.09 lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards on this occasion, which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme for implementation across the country.

The Prime Minister will also confer the National Panchayat Awards 2021.

The National Panchayat Awards 2021 are being conferred under the following categories: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (to 224 Panchayats), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (to 30 Gram Panchayats), Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award (to 29 Gram Panchayats), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (to 30 Gram Panchayats) and e-Panchayat Puraskar (to 12 States).

Modi will transfer the award money (as grants-in-aid) ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹50 lakh to the bank account of the Panchayats concerned in real time. This is being done for the first time, an official release said.

Asset security

SVAMITVA was launched on April 24, 2020.

The Scheme has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying.

It paves the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits. The Scheme will cover 6.62 lakh villages during 2021-2025.

The pilot phase of the Scheme was implemented during 2020–2021 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan.