Swati Piramal conferred top French civilian honour

Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group has been conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour). The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Piramal’s outstanding achievements and contribution in the fields of business and industry, science, medicine, art and culture, both nationally and internationally.

In 2006, she was also awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite (Knight of the Order of Merit), France’s second highest civilian honour.

On the recognition, Swati Piramal said, “I am truly humbled to be conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur. This honour is also a recognition of the efforts by my colleagues at Piramal, both in India and internationally, across trade and business, science, arts, and culture. The recognition motivates us to work towards further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Piramal group has a long relationship with France, both in arts and culture and in business. I am confident that the recognition will take our partnership to even greater heights in the coming time.”

Piramal is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours of India.