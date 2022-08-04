Taiwan says will strengthen self-defence capabilities

Taiwan will strengthen self-defence capabilities and closely coordinate with the United States and like-minded countries, foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference on Thursday, when asked about China's planned military drills.
China announced targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan lasting several days following the arrival of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday. Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday.
Published on
August 04, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.