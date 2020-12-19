Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami kicks off party's election campaign from home constituency

“The AIADMK has been in power in the State for the maximum number of years. In the 2021 Assembly general elections too, our alliance will get a thumping victory. We will continue to work for the people. Give us another opportunity to serve you in 2021,” AIADMK’ chief ministerial candidate and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, urged voters in his home constituency of Edapaddi in Salem district as he kicked-off his party's election campaign.

After a visit to a local temple, he hit the campaign trail with his first address to voters from an open-top van at Periya Soragai.

Palaniswami started his speech by giving a detailed account on how his government efficiently handled the Coronavirus pandemic. “Thanks to our efforts, the number of infections has come down drastically. Our efforts were appreciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that Tamil Nadu has shown the way to other states in handling the pandemic,” he said.

He also highlighted various measures taken by the government for the welfare of the farmers. “Our measures have also ensured good agricultural production,” he said. He also highlighted the government’s efforts in education, health care and infrastructure sectors.

DMKs MP Kanimozhi started her election campaign from Edapaddi. However, for the 43 last years, the Edapaddi constituency has always been AIADMK’s bastion, and will continue to be so, he said.

“I never dreamt of becoming a Chief Minister. But it was a God’s gift. I hail from a farming community and have always been an ordinary party functionary,” he said. “Whatever we have promised, we have fulfilled,” he said.

The AIADMK government realised the dream of students belonging to poor economic backgrounds by providing 7.5 per cent quota for government school students who cleared NEET, he said.

C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, tweeted on Palaniswami’s election campaign saying, “the journey to victory begins here. The accomplishments of Amma’s government combined with your leadership will lead us for thumping win in #TNElections2021. We are with you in this journey for a triumphant victory.”