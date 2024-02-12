Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dd not read the customary prepared speech given by the State Government on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday.

He said despite repeated requests and advice, the National Anthem was not played at the beginning and end of the address.

The Governor also said that the prepared speech had numerous passages with which he convincingly disagreed on factual and moral grounds.

Speaker Appavu read the speech in Tamil, and before the National Anthem, the Governor left the Assembly.

