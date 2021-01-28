Tata Coffee shares jump over 4% after Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd on Thursday gained over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.

The stock jumped 3.80 per cent to ₹115.80 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 4.22 per cent to ₹116.

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹50.18 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹41.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹538.19 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from ₹505.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The rise in income is driven by improved performance from the group’s value-added businesses, Tata Coffee said.