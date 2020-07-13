Tata Motors introduces digital solution for optimal fleet management

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Tata Motors on Monday announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Edge — a next-generation connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management, with informed decision-making.
Tata Motors will take connected vehicle solutions to the next level with the introduction of Fleet Edge, that has the capability of processing large amount of data generated by the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and offers real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour, real-time fuel efficiency and fuel loss alert, the company said in a statement.
Today, more than 2,00,000 Tata Motors M&HCV vehicles are factory-fitted with telematics units, the company said.
Customers will also be able to track the due date of important vehicle documents. These insights will be available to customers through an interface on the Tata Motors Fleet Edge portal and will help customers manage their fleet even more efficiently. Fleet Edge is also accessible on smartphones via an app, on a real-time basis, it said.
“Digital technology and connectivity solutions are rapidly transforming both passenger and goods transportation. The rich data that vehicles can now send through the telematics unit is opening up several new possibilities for the entire logistics chain. With Fleet Edge, we have set a new benchmark by providing customers more information and greater control over their fleet and their operations, remotely,” said Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.
Fleet Edge is relevant and beneficial across fleet size, and is available with the entire M&HCV BSVI range of Tata Motors trucks and buses and a select range of I&LCV and SCV models, the company said.
The launch of Fleet Edge marks the beginning of a new era of connected commercial vehicles, it said.
