Tata team discusses investment opportunities with Andhra Pradesh CM

A delegation of Tata Advanced Systems met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati and discussed investment opportunities in the State.

J Sridhar, Tata Advanced Systems Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head, along with Masood Hussaini, Head, Tata Aerospace and Defence, met the Chief Minister and discussed investment and opportunities in State, especially in manufacturing and maintenance in the defence aviation sector.

The Chief Minister explained the transparent industrial policies that are being implemented in the state and assured to provide all the necessary support and assistance to start their business operations. Also, he said that well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities are available in Andhra Pradesh.

Industries and IT Minister G Amarnath, Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subramanyam and CMO officials participated in this meeting, according to a release.