The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is now working on a fresh deadline of next month for supplying the first Tejas LCA MK-1A to the Indian Air Force, which has already been delayed by about seven months due to supply chain constraints, including relating to software.

The advanced variant of LCA MK-1, the LCA MK-1A, was to be handed over to the IAF some time between February and March; but later that schedule was delayed by about two months and now the HAL is hoping to flyout the indigenous fighter jet around August 15, said sources privy to developments.

The government may make a big spectacle of induction of the first LCA MK-1A into the IAF to signal increased self-reliance in the defence sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the handing over ceremony is also not being ruled out, sources hinted at.

The aircraft completed its maiden test flight towards late March, this year.

‘Software issues’

Sources said that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the navratna defence PSU which is the manufacturer of the LCA MK-1A, is trying to sort out integration of “software-related” issues.

The HAL has agreed to hand over 16 LCA MK-1A per year to the IAF for meeting the over all target of 83 as per the Rs 48,000 crore worth contract signed with the Ministry of Defence.

The GE 404 engines which are supposed to power the indigenously made improved LCA MK-1A fighter aircraft are also delayed and expected to arrive by September or October, this year. HAL sources said that there are meetings scheduled to fix the timelines for supply of GE-404 engines and other related matters.

In the past too, Indian government is said to have flagged lack of timely availability of GE 404 engines with the US administration. Even at the India-US 2+2 dialogue held in Delhi last November, the GE engine supply issue is believed to have come up during the discussions, it’s learnt. The GE Aerospace at that point of time had stated due to other commitments they missed the timelines.

Supply chain woes

The GE Aerospace was not available for comments on the latest position of engine supply chain constraints. So far, the GE Aerospace has handed over 75 such engines to manufacturer HAL.

However, the HAL sources were hopeful that these hiccups will not eventually derail the target of supplying 16 LCA MK-1A in a year if they get GE engines on time.

Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari is himself monitoring the developments related LCA MK-1A as the IAF wants a complete product with desired specifications at the time induction.

The LCA MK-1As will eventually replace ageing fleets of Mig 21s, and Mig 27s which either have been number plated or are near to their end of lives. The Ministry of Defence has also rolled out the process of acquiring 97 more LCA MK-1A fighters from the HAL at a cost of ₹65,000 crore.