Telangana cabinet nod to extend crop loans waiver up to ₹50,000

Telangana Cabinet Chaired by K Chandrashekar Rao today approved the proposal to waive crop loans of up to ₹50,000.

The decision is expected to benefit about six lakh farmers. The Cabinet decided to deposit the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiary between August 15 and 31.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the State Finance department presenting a detailed report on the implementation of crop loan waiver scheme and its status before the Cabinet.

With the Covid driven lockdown and the financial crisis during the last two year, the State government had waived loans of up to ₹25,000 availed by the farmers.

It may be recalled that the State government had promised to waive crops loans availed by farmers between April 2014 and December 2018. During the Cabinet meet, the status of farm operations and other issues were reviewed. It was decided to initiate steps to increase the cultivation of cotton crop by motivating farmers with the State emerging as a major cotton producer in the country.

The Cabinet also decided to implement the recent announcement made by the Centre regarding reservations for Economically Weaker Sections.

The Government has finalised plans to further strengthen the medical education by commissioning seven medical colleges by next academic year.