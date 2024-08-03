Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday left for a 12-day visit to the US and South Korea to seek industrial investments in the state.

Reddy left for the US in the early hours of Saturday and he will return to Hyderabad on August 14, official sources said.

He is accompanied by officials of the industries department, they added.

Reddy, who took over as chief minister in December last year, had participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings held in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu would be leaving for the US on Sunday morning and would join the CM, official sources said.