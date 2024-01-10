Electricity being a very political sensitive issue and States having a major role to play, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, laid out his intent to strengthen the sector.

He stressed for the need to implement a comprehensive power policy in the State after conducting a detailed study of the existing power policies adopted by various state governments and discussing with Energy experts in the State Legislative Assembly.

Extensive review

The Chief Minister held an extensive review on the power sector with the officials on Wednesday.

The CM discussed the issues of power consumption, supply of 24 hours uninterrupted power, power generation by the companies, measures for new power generation units and 200 units of free power supply under the Griha Jyoti scheme with the officials and the ministers in detail., according to an official release.

The officials briefed CM Revanth Reddy about the installed capacity of electricity generation in Telangana, power purchases from various power utilities, regular power consumption, performance of the DISCOMS and the financial situation.

The CM instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study and submit a detailed report regarding the agreements entered by the electricity companies and the Electricity Regulatory Council (ERC) from 2014 till the date, contents of those agreements, prices for the purchase of power.

The CM also asked the officials to give the details of year wise agreements entered by the discoms and related information.

According to the statement, “The officials were also instructed to provide the information about the reasons behind entering agreements by paying excess to the power supply companies. The CM instructed the authorities to purchase the power from the companies which are supplying at low prices in the open market.”

Reddy said that difficulties and problems are arising due to the non-formulation of a constructive electricity policy till the date in the State.

The CM ordered the officials to visit other states and study the power policies, electricity conditions and the best policies adopted and submit the reports to the government. The CM said that the government will also discuss with energy experts , peoples representatives from all parties in the Assembly to introduce a new power policy .

The Government is committed to fulfil the promise of supplying 24 hour free power supply to the farmers. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to prepare plans to provide free electricity to the house up to 200 units through the Griha Jyoti scheme which is one of the Six Guarantees announced during the Assembly elections.

The CM also instructed the officials to prepare plans to increase power generation capacity in the government sector, study the possibilities of setting up more power companies and speed up the works at the new power generation plants which are under construction. The CM suggested to prevent misuse of electricity and increase the quality of power supply.

CM Revanth Reddy also ordered officials to take strong and proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the State.

