The Telangana Government is planning to upgrade the public health infrastructure in the State by setting up an advanced specialty care with an investment of about ₹5,000 crore.

The focus of the proposed upgradation will be on setting up exclusive centres for treating kidney disorders, coronary artery disease and vascular problems, among others. The State government had already sought a loan of ₹4,944 crore from the World Bank, exclusively to give its public healthcare infrastructure a facelift, according to official sources.

As per the proposal, a four-year action plan has been chalked out to set up advanced care facilities and purchase world-class technology-driven equipment for State-run hospitals. Setting up food quality testing centres and drug de-addiction centres are also on the cards.

Infrastructure

The State boasts extensive healthcare facilities, including two district hospitals (the remaining district hospitals were upgraded to Teaching Hospitals), 26 teaching hospitals, 72 area hospitals, 97 community health centres, 882 primary health centres, and 4,745 health sub-centres. Significant investments have also been made in expanding medical institutions.

As many as 12,484 hospital beds are available in the State with 8,072 doctors on the government rolls.

State Government initiatives like the Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme and maternal and child health programmes provide financial protection and improved health outcome, supported by schemes like the MCH Kit and Nutrition Kit.

Telangana is expanding the number of government medical colleges and increasing MBBS and postgraduate seats, enhancing medical education and healthcare services through a comprehensive oversight by the Directorate of Medical Education.

