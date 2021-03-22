Telangana govt staff salaries to be up by 30%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Telangana Government K Chandrashekar Rao has announced a hike of 30 per cent in the salaries of State government employees and teachers. Fixing the fitment at 30 per cent, the Chief Minister said the retirement age has been increased to 61 years from 58 years.
While the extension in the retirement age will come into force immediately, the salary hikes would be effective from April 1, 2021.
About 9.18 lakh government employees and teachers will benefit from the government decision.
“Despite the Covid pandemic adversely impacting the State’s revenues, we have decided to give 12 months arrears to the employees,” he said.
The retirement gratuity will go up to ₹16 lakh from ₹12 lakh.
In the pay revision in 2014, the KCR Government announced a fitment of 43 per cent.
Besides increasing the salaries of the government employees and teachers, the government also hiked the salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, home guards, anganwadi employees, Asha Workers, SERP employees, vidya volunteers and Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees.
The Chief Minister said the process of giving promotions was under way. “We have completed 80 per cent of the process. We will complete the remaining part soon,” he said.
The Government will constitute a steering committee with employees associations and government officials to prepare modalities for a revamped Employees Health Scheme (EHS) as per the Pay Revision Committee recommendations.
The Government has reduced the age limit from 75 years to 70 years to become eligible for getting an additional pension quantum of 15 per cent
From now spouses working in different districts will be allowed to work in the same district.
The government will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in the Telangana to return to their home State.
