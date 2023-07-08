The people of Telangana are playing a key role in the economic development of the country, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting after virtually inaugurating development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal on Saturday, Modi lauded the role of the State in making India the fifth largest economy in the world today.

Referring to the completion of nine years since the formation of Telangana State, the Prime Minister said Telangana had become an economic hub and it played a key role in the development of the country.

Many projects, including highways, expressways and industrial corridors, were being completed at a rapid pace, he said, adding that the Centre would support the granite industry in Karimnagar, apart from other projects.

The projects include 176-km-long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore and a rail wagon manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹500 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the programme and deputed Minister T Srinivas to represent the State Government.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said his party cadre, including ministers, MLAs, and other elected representatives, would boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to protest against the Centre’s alleged “anti-Telangana” attitude over the last nine years.