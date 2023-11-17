Tasting success in the neighbouring Karnataka, the Congress Party has replicated the six promises that it announced for Karnataka. The 42-page manifesto, released here on Friday, targets farmers, women, government employees and youth.

The party has assured that it would bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) replacing the Contributory Pension Scheme. “We will announce a new pay revision commission for government employees and the road transport corporation employees and implement its recommendations within six months of taking the reins back from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on December 3, when the counting of votes takes place.

The main opposition party in the State said it would waive off farm loans up to ₹2 lakh each while increasing the Rythu Bandhu benefit to ₹15,000 in a year from the present ₹10,000. “We are going to bring tenant farmers under the purview of the scheme. We will also extend the Rythu Beema scheme to them,” it said.

The present Rythu Bandhu scheme excludes tenant farmers and extends the benefit to the land-owning farmers only. While the BRS Government refused to bring tenant farmers under the scheme, Opposition parties and farmers’ unions have been demanding that tenant farmers should also get the benefit to lessen their burden.

Bonus

It also said that it would pay a bonus of ₹500 a quintal on the MSP for paddy and cotton, while ensuring a price of ₹15,000 for chillis and ₹12,000 turmeric.

For women, it said all the young women who attained the age of 18 years and are pursuing education will be given electric scooters. It said women will get a free ride in the RTC buses.

For the youth, the Congress party said it would fill up two lakh vacancies and announced a job calendar.

It said it would conduct a caste conduct for backward castes and announce reservations based on the caste constitution.

To review Pharma City

The Congress party it would review the Pharma City policy factoring in the farmers’ views and High Court orders. “Steps will be initiated to abolish it,” it said.

It also announced that it would order a judicial inquiry will be initiated with a sitting High Court Judge to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption in ‘Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project’.