The Telangana Government has directed all major temple managements in the State to procure ghee from Telangana Vijaya Dairy to make prasadam. The directions came in the wake of a row over adulterated ghee used in making the laddu prasadam in Tirupati temple.

According to a senior official, an order has been issued to the managements of all temples in the State to not use substandard or uncertified ghee. The official said Vijaya Dairy produces enough ghee to cater to the requirements of all temples.

Instructions have also been issued to ensure quality of other products being used in the making of prasadam in the temples.

There are a dozen temples in the State which earn a revenue of over ₹1 crore per annum while 24 temples earn about ₹50 lakh. Though major temples like Yadadri follow a tender route to procure ghee, most of the other temples source ghee directly from private players.