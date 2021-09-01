Telangana to test Dalit Bandhu in four more districts

After launching a pilot for the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency recently, the Telangana government has decided to extend the scheme to four more constituencies in four districts.

The scheme provides a grant of ₹10 lakh each to dalit families to start their own business ventures. The government had released ₹2,000 crore for the pilot in Huzurabad constituency.

The scheme will be implemented in Chintakani Mandal in (Madhira Constituency in Khammam district); Tirmalgiri Mandal (Tungaturthy Constituency in Suryapet district); Charagonda Mandal (Achampet Constituency of Nagar Kurnool district); and Nizamsagar Mandal (Jukkal Constituency of Kamareddy district).

All the four constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Further expansion

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to extend the pilot to other parts of the State to further understand the scope and reach of the scheme,” a Chief Minister’s Office statement has said.

He will convene a meeting with the ministers, district collectors and legislators of these constituencies to discuss the implementation of the scheme.