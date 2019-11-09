Temple will be constructed at the earliest: VHP

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict here on Saturday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said that the day is “of great rejoicing, satisfaction and fulfilment” for the organisation.

“After 491 years of struggles, numerous battles and innumerable sacrifices for the cause of the Temple at Sri Ram Janma Bhumi in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court of India has finally pronounced the truth and justice of the matter,” a statement by Kumar said.

He said the verdict is one of the greatest judicial verdicts in the world. “Naturally there is immense joy and cheer in the Hindu society all over the world. It is also certain that the Hindu has the nature to live in a maryada. Therefore, this expression of joy cannot be aggressive. No one has been defeated. There should not be anything that offends or humiliates anyone. Everyone should try to keep the harmony, warmth and cordiality within the Bharatiya society,” it said. Congratulating the Archaeological Society of India (ASI), the VHP said, ASI’s “untiring efforts and unquestionable technical expertise” enabled the judges to arrive at a unanimous verdict. “We expect that the Central Government shall now expeditiously take further steps, as directed in the judgment of the Supreme Court towards facilitating construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya,” the statement added.

“We are confident that this grand temple will now be constructed at the earliest possible. It is certain that as this temple rises, it will inculcate the respect for maryadas, build an organised and harmonious Hindu society, endeavouring to inculcate Hindu values in the personal lives and thus will be able to fulfil its obligations to ensure peace and harmony in the world,” he said.