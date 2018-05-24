Textile industry hails cabotage relaxation

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The textile industry has hailed the latest round of cabotage relaxation as it would help in faster transportation of cotton.
The Southern India Mills’ Association Chairman P Nataraj said it would benefit cotton farmers in Gujarat and spinning mills in Tamil Nadu.
Cotton from Gujarat
“The mills in the State consume around 50 lakh bales of cotton grown in Gujarat every year as its fibre quality parameters are preferred by the knitted garment makers in Tirupur. But we were losing heavily on transporting the cotton,” he said.
During the peak cotton season, the lorry freight per bale between the ginning factories in Gujarat and spinning mills in Tamil Nadu can touch a high of ₹1,000, while the transportation cost for importing the fibre from West Africa worked out to just ₹400/bale.
Costly transportation
This forces the industry to transport the fibre by rail and ship. But the price difference between lorry and these modes of transport was less than 10 per cent. The industry sought relaxation of the cabotage rule for transporting cotton from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu and use of foreign-flagged vessels to carry cotton.
The SIMA Chairman perceives that the foreign-flagged vessels might be in a position to offer a competitive rate as a large number of empty foreign containers are transported between the Gujarat and Tamil Nadu ports.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor