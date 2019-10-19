The CFO Reading List: October 19, 2019

Slowing China

Even as the IMF cut India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.1 per cent, China’s also seen its recent growth slump to the slowest in 30 years.

Hiring pickup

The festive season has boosted flexi hiring by retailers

And India’s IT majors are also stepping up hiring after a two-year limbo

Rural slowdown

Rural growth in FMCGs has continued to slow and has undershot urban growth for the first time in 7 years.

Small packs selling

Coca Cola’s CEO said in a concall that India has remained a growth market for it with immediate coonsumption packs growing fast.

India's immediate consumption transactions grown double-digits

Stuck again

The two-year old Bhushan Power resolution before the IBC is caught in a new legal tangle as the Enforcement Directorate readies to challenge the NCLAT order directing it to release the company’s attached assets.

Only five days before, the NCLAT had directed the ED to release Bhushan Power’s assets, upholding the JSW petition seeking immunity for the company from the ED investigation of Bhushan promoters.

Frivolous plea

Bombay High Court has dismissed an attempt by the tax department to withhold tax refunds to Vodafone Idea because it reported large losses this year, from profits the previous year.

Robot threat

Automation is a live threat for Indian industry as some businesses have already seen robots replace human workers

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan