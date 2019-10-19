The CFO Reading List: October 19, 2019

Oppo Reno2 review: Rethinking the midrange smartphone
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
Even as the IMF cut India’s GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.1 per cent, China’s also seen its recent growth slump to the slowest in 30 years.
Read more: China's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
The festive season has boosted flexi hiring by retailers
Also read: Festive season hiring continues amid muted job growth
And India’s IT majors are also stepping up hiring after a two-year limbo
Read more: Hiring by Big Three IT firms up 59% in Q2
Rural growth in FMCGs has continued to slow and has undershot urban growth for the first time in 7 years.
Also read: FMCG performance in rural India worst in 7 years: Nielsen
Coca Cola’s CEO said in a concall that India has remained a growth market for it with immediate coonsumption packs growing fast.
India's immediate consumption transactions grown double-digits
The two-year old Bhushan Power resolution before the IBC is caught in a new legal tangle as the Enforcement Directorate readies to challenge the NCLAT order directing it to release the company’s attached assets.
Only five days before, the NCLAT had directed the ED to release Bhushan Power’s assets, upholding the JSW petition seeking immunity for the company from the ED investigation of Bhushan promoters.
Bhushan Power case: ED to move apex court against NCLAT order
Bombay High Court has dismissed an attempt by the tax department to withhold tax refunds to Vodafone Idea because it reported large losses this year, from profits the previous year.
Bombay HC orders IT dept to refund about ₹1,000 crore to Vodafone Idea
Automation is a live threat for Indian industry as some businesses have already seen robots replace human workers
India’s employment challenge may worsen as robots snatch away jobs
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains