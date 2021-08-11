The ending of retro tax will boost industry’s trust in govt, says PM

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The end to the retrospective tax will boost industry’s trust in the government, Prime Minister Narnedra Modi has said.
“By rectifying the mistakes of the past, the government did away with the retrospective taxation. Going by the praise by the industry, the initiative will strengthen the trust between the government and industry,” he said in his address to the annual general meet of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Wednesday.
Assuring that the government was with the industry, he said: “There’s a government in place that is trying to remove all bottlenecks and pushing all boundaries... that is taking your suggestions to strengthen our industry.” Highlighting the pick up in economic growth, Modi urged industry to step up its risk-taking appetite.
“To build our Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we have to tread difficult terrains. We have to maintain our core nature of taking risks,” he said.
Listing the passage of several reform-oriented Bills during the just concluded monsoon session, such as Factoring Regulation and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Amendment Bill, the Prime Minister said that reforms are a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in national interest. “...Reforms continued even during the pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction,” he said.
He said the reforms his government has done weren’t easy; but were overdue for decades.
Taking the example of the Goods & Services Tax (GST), he said the new system is showing good result. “GST wasn’t implemented by previous governments because of its political risks. We did not just implement it, we’re also witnessing record collections,” he said. Modi said that India is receiving record foreign direct investments because of the reforms of the last few years.
“Indians want products made in India; not necessary that a company has to be Indian but products should be made in India,” he said highlighting the success of Make in India and participation of non-Indian companies.
He acknowledged the success of start-ups. “Start-ups are showing self-confidence.... 7-8 years ago, India might have had 3-4 unicorns. Today, there are nearly 60...,” he said.
On the farm sector, Modi said it was once considered just a source of livelihood. But, now, “efforts are being made to connect farmers with domestic and global markets through historic reforms,” he said referring to the new farm laws.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...