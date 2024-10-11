The Cerebration Quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and other keen quizzers with a grand prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh up for grabs.

The 21st edition of the bl Cerebration Quiz, presented by JK Tyre, had closed its registrations with over 3,600-plus individuals taking the online test.

The top six contestants from each city will now advance to the virtual regional finals. The schedule for the regional final is as follows with Chennai completed on September 28, Kochi on September 29, Hyderabad on October 5 and Bengaluru on October 6. We now move on to the final week of the quiz in Delhi - October 12 at 11 a.m.; Mumbai - October 13 at 11 a.m.

Jayakanthan R won the Chennai regional round; Pabitra Narayan emerged as the clear winner for the Kochi round; Aiman Ali won the Hyderabad regional round and Suvam Palo, the winner of the Bengaluru regional round. These four will now move onto the national finals, a live on-ground event, which will take place at the BSE in Mumbai on October 20. The winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete for the coveted title. The schedule for the all-India finals is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The prize money for the winners is substantial, with the first prize being ₹75,000, the second ₹50,000, and the third ₹25,000.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE and the University partner is Amity University.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit